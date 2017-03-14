The secret song on Nirvana's Nevermind

The smashed up Stratocaster Kurt Cobain played on the Nevermind hidden track "Endless,Nameless"

SEATTLE - Every artifact in the EMP Nirvana gallery has a story to tell about the Aberdeen trio who changed the world. But chances are, you've never heard the tale behind the smashed up Stratocaster.

On a Spring day in 1991, Nirvana was recording take after take of "Lithium". And nothing was working.

“During the last take Kurt Cobain got so frustrated that he ended up smashing his guitar,” says EMP Senior Curator Jacob McMurray.”They ended up continuing to record and that became the secret track on Nevermind.”

That's right.There's a secret track on Nevermind. It's a messy jam called "Endless Nameless" and it follows ten minutes of silence at the end of most albums.

“To me it definitely sounds like the band is trying to blow off steam,” says McMurray.

It's more than six minutes of noise .

“The song is kind of the antithesis of everything that's on Nevermind,” says McMurray.

Eventually Nirvana would develop the secret song into a concert staple, with the band destroying their instruments on stage.

That’s the story of “Endless, Nameless.” But remember, not every version of Nevermind has the hidden track.

“It's sort of a mystery as to which ones do,” says McMurray. “So I would encourage you to go home and check to see if your copy has ‘Endless, Nameless’ on it.”

Copyright 2016 KING