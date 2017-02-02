KING
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Seattle's Youth Poet Laureate is an Angel!

Seattle's Youth Poet Laureate Angel Gardner was living on the streets not too long ago, now she has a book deal. Her works offer a powerful, graphic looks at a world that would make most of us turn away.

Michael King, KING 1:10 PM. PST February 02, 2017

SEATTLE - Angel Gardner used to be homeless. She says it's hard to count how many places she's lived in her 20 years. 34 is her closest estimate. But after being named Seattle's Youth Poet Laureate brought stability to her life. 

"Before this, I did have a lotta doubts about my writing. People know I don't like a lotta the stuff I write. But I think after winning the poet laureate, I was like, 'Oh you're good. You can accept that. You can go with it,'" she says.

With a gentle nudge from friends at New Horizons Shelter in Seattle, she decided to enter the contest.

"Everyone's like oh well that actually sounds good. And I was like good enough to keep doing it? They're like yeah you should keep doing it."

She'll read her work at a live podcast with Sherman Alexie February 17.

 

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories