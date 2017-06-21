Seattle's TomboyX is rising up in the underwear world

SEATTLE - When TomboyX was launched their goal was to make shirts. But success came to the company when they looked a little lower.

"No one was making boxer briefs. You could go to Nordstrom dot com and up would come a pair of Spanks." Said Fran Dunaway, Co-founder of TomboyX. Fran, along with Naomi Gonzalez started TomboyX out of their garage in 2013.

"We didn't know a knit from a woven when we started this company I had no idea what we were doing." Said Dunaway. "As it turns out we have a knack for making quality, comfortable underwear. And so now we have a full line. We have everything from a bikini cut to a 9-inch boxer."

By focusing on fit, not just fashion, the Seattle company is putting the undergarment world on its tail.

"Women's traditional under just doesn't work. It rides up because things are moving around and so a lot of police officer firefighters, military, athletes, people who wear loose fitting clothes, prefer boxer briefs." Said Dunaway.

"When it's not true to who you are, it really feels wrong to be wearing this thing that doesn't feel right and you want to be comfortable all day long and feel like it's a functional piece." Said Gonzalez.

While women are their primary customers, their founders say the brand can be worn by anyone.

"We're much more gender natural focused, we are about everyone. We want people to feel unapologetic about who they are and be comfortable in their own skin." Said Dunaway.

Like their underwear, TomboyX continues to expand.

"Two years ago we had no employees and we aren't on payroll. Today we have 10. We ship to 44 different countries, people are finding us and placing orders."

Customers aren't just sending in orders, they also send fan mail.

"We have customers who write in and say you know, this is crazy but I actually cried when I opened this and I took a look because you finally made something for me." Said Gonzalez.

So while no one likes underwear that rises up, TomboyX is hoping their popularity continues to climb.

"We want to celebrate how cool people are rather than tell them how to be cool." Said Dunaway.

© 2017 KING-TV