Seattle's Super Bowl involves a whole lot of pho

Dong Thap Noodles serves the world's largest bowl of pho!

SEATTLE - Head to Seattle’s International District and you’ll find Dong Thap Noodles, where they serve the largest bowl of pho in the world!

They’re best known for their massive Super Bowl Challenge which involves three pounds of noodles, three pounds of meat, and three liters of broth. If you can finish the entire bowl within 90 minutes, you’ll walk away with $100 in cash.

It’s no easy feat though. Only one person has every completed the entire bowl and they managed to do it in 37 minutes.

As fun as the challenge and potential Instagram pic from the massive bowl are, the food is actually worth coming here for even if you don’t decide to get the Super Bowl.

The owner’s family has been making rice noodles for four generations and all of the noodles are made in house every morning.

Dong Thap Noodles is located on the corner of 12th Ave S and S Main St.

Dong Thap Noodles

303 12th Ave S, Seattle, Washington

(206) 325-1122

