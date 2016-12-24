SEATTLE - Amazon. Microsoft. Expedia. Redfin and Zillow. They all began with a founder's dream and a great leap into the unknown.

At Seattle Startup Week, rooms full of dreamers gather; 4,500 of them looking for like-minded souls. Among them is Christina Cyr, who's traded a Microsoft job to sell a "Build Your Own Circular Phone" kit.

"To work for yourself, you kinda need to be scrappy, so you gotta get in there with some grit and tenacity because it's really lonely," Cyr says.

At Microsoft, Christina worked in teams, constantly bouncing ideas off of others, and letting other teams handle things like marketing. Now, she's pretty much on her own.

"I have degrees in physics, biochemistry, engineering," Cyr says. "But I don't have an MBA."

90% of start-ups fail. But at Seattle Startup Week, Christina can learn ways to reduce risk and maximize the chances of success from a community of entrepreneurs like herself.

It's here where some people say Seattle is different from Silicon Valley: Christina can actually find people to help her.

"To be able to talk to someone who's brought it to fruition, who has been successful or has even failed and learned from those mistakes, I mean that is priceless," she says.

Brian Martin owns Brand Animate, which makes cartoons that help explain products for companies. You may have seen his Perry Penguin spot for King County Metro.

Brian works at the co-working space Impact Hub, where he's surrounded by other entrepreneurs year-round.

"Impact Hub is a great place to be because there's so many people doing exactly what I'm doing-- that is trying something absolutely new," he says.

There's no sure thing in the start-up world, but you don't have to feel like you're going it alone.

