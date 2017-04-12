Randy Pham (Photo: KING 5 Evening)

When 'Seattle's Number One Comedic Food Truck' is open for business, owner Randy Pham really gives customers a side of free comedy.

When you're standing in line waiting, he's always got something to say or a joke to share.

Pham loves making people laugh because he's seen the dark side of life. His childhood was surrounded by violence. He fled Vietnam through the Cambodian jungle.

When Pham eventually arrived in America more than thirty years ago, a food truck was his way to make a living.

With every lunch Pham serves, he tries to add plenty of humor. And, if you don't laugh, Pham's okay with that. But that doesn't mean he will stop trying to make you smile.

You can usually find Pham during the lunch hour at Sixth and Bell in downtown Seattle.

Famous Randy's

6th Ave and Bell St,

Seattle, WA 98121

