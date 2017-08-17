Seattle's Junebaby is a restaurant with roots

SEATTLE - After Edourado Jordan opened his first restaurant, Salare, Food and Wine magazine named him one of the best new chefs in the country. But Jordan’s latest restaurant, Junebaby is also getting its share of national attention.

Last month, the website Eater proclaimed the Ravenna restaurant as one of the top 12 new places in America.

The southern-food themed restaurant is based on Jordan’s roots growing up in Florida and Georgia.

Some of the dishes include "Momma Jordan’s Oxtails" with turnips, pole beans, garlic & consommé and the Fried Catfish with Geechie Boy Grits, spinach, sea beans & red sauce.

And the cocktails are just as well thought out. Each drink is named after poems by the famous black author Arna Bontemps, like the "God Give To Men" drink.

Junebaby

(206) 257-4470

2122 NE 65th St, Seattle, WA 98115

