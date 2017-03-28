Seattle's century-old Stanley Cup win honored at MOHAI

100 years ago, the Seattle Metropolitans won the Stanley Cup.

Question: What was the first Seattle sports team to win a national championship? Answer: The Seattle Metropolitans, winners of the Stanley Cup.

“They were the first USA-based team to win the Stanley Cup,” said hockey Hall of Famer Philip Pritchard.

A victory on ice nearly forgotten.

“I think that it just kind of fades away in the memory,” said Historian Jeff Obermeyer.

So local hockey enthusiasts marked the occasion at Seattle’s MOHAI.

“We have found people to be stunned,” said Carl Gardner of the Seattle Sports Commission. “That they've never heard a word of it, never heard the name.”

Toronto's Hockey Hall of Fame brought along rare artifacts.

“Two jerseys from back then,” said Pritchard. “We have a most valuable player trophy. We have skates. We have photos.”

The Seattle Metropolitans were a great team right from the start.

“They raided the professional teams from Eastern Canada,” said Obermeyer.

“For several years that was one of the top hockey teams in North America,” said Gardner.

The team was loaded with colorful players like Cully Wilson.

“Probably being better with his fists than he was with his stick,” said Obermeyer. “And when he was good with his stick it was usually because he was hitting somebody with it.”

4,000 enthusiastic fans regularly cheered them in their state-of-the-art arena, featuring artificially refrigerated ice.

“That was high technology. There were maybe 10 of them in the entire of North America,” said Obermeyer.

The game of hockey has changed quite a bit over the last century.

“Back then they had a goalie that didn't wear a mask, wasn't allowed to go down onto the ice,” said Pritchard. “Forward passing was a new thing.”

But for its fans, the love of the sport is just as strong.

“So Seattle has been a hockey town for a long, long time,” said Gardner.

Maybe, someday, that cup will be back again.

“Ample evidence that Seattle will be enthusiastic and support an NHL team,” said Gardner.

“You're part of hockey history,” said Pritchard.

