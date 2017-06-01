Seattle Urban Squash helps kids bounce back

Seattle Urban Squash student/athletes play twice a week at Seattle Athletic Club

SEATTLE - Most of us play sports for fun or fitness. But sports can alter the course of a kid's life. That's happening with Seattle Urban Squash.

The after-school program started by local squash enthusiasts invites kids from 4th grade and up to play squash and take advantage of personalized tutoring. Kids also perform community service together.

"In 6th and 7th grades I had D's in math. But now I'm getting B's and A's in all my classes," says Abdiwahab Hassan, the first to sign up for the program when it began four years ago. Abdi moved to America from Africa when he was a toddler.

Many of those who convene at Seattle Athletic Club near Pike Place come from difficult backgrounds. The ancient British game gives them structure, focus and attention.

Spencer Jacobs, one of the founders, says they hope students stay in the program right through college, even returning to help younger kids.

"This is not a quick fix. Squash teaches you a lot of life's lessons. To survive in life, we all have to compete, " he says.

Program Director Kate Frost often leads tutoring sessions before the kids hit the courts.

"It's one thing when I can see the change, but the real phenomenal work is when they can see it," says Kate.

The non-profit will hold its 4th annual fund-raising dinner and auction June 9th. The event is sold out, but one can still learn more about how to help SUS here.

© 2017 KING-TV