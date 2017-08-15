The Seattle Storm's fan rituals

Fans watching Seattle Storm (Photo: Evening)

SEATTLE - A lot has changed for Cyntha Padovano ever since she saw her first Seattle Storm basketball game.

"I was very reluctant to go," said Padovano. "I was not interested in basketball, but my partner got some tickets and we went and probably half way into the game I found myself clapping every time they made a basket."

Now a season ticket holder for 10 straight seasons, she can't imagine missing a game.

Part of the fun Padovano and other Storm fans have at home game is participating in a few spectator rituals like standing up for their team. Literally.

"At the beginning of the game after tip off, we stay standing until the Storm make their basket. In other words, we're standing with them while they're trying to get that first basket and once they do we're so happy and we get to sit down and we feel the game is off and running," said Podovano.

Another game day ritual happens between the third and fourth quarters.

"We have what's called the Doppler Train, where he leads the way basically on a Congo line and mostly kids come through to join in on it," said Podovano. "It's rather quick so you have to get yourself down there to the court to really feel the full effect of it."

But perhaps the biggest thing fans do on a game day is be loud.

"Being loud is very important. Apparently, we have a reputation in the WNBA community that we're the loudest fans in the WNBA," said Podovano. "Some players say they can't even hear what they're supposed to do because we're so loud."

