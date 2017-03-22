Seattle startup ItBandz helps you say goodbye to knee pain

Like many ideas, Stacia Pache's came about as a way to solve a personal problem. The Founder and CEO of Seattle-based company ItBandz got into running and loved it, but her knees did not. So, Pache started using knee bands.

KING 7:58 PM. PDT March 22, 2017

