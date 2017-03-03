Seattle singer-songwriter Shelby Earl new album release

Shelby Earl performs live at the KEXP Studios.

SEATTLE - Seattle based singer-songwriter Shelby Earl releases her new album The Man Who Made Himself A Name on Friday March 10th.

Earl's debut album was named the "#1 Outstanding 2011 Album You Might Have Missed" by Amazon.com and after the release of her second album, Benjamin Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie said it “proves [Shelby] has the most heartbreakingly beautiful voice in Seattle," according to her website.

She has played live every morning on KEXP this week in support of the release.

And you can catch Earl on stage this Saturday night, March 4th, at the Tractor Tavern in Ballard.

