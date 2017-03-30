Seattle senior becomes YouTube star

While some seniors shy away from new technology, Jeffery Pang is making it tasty.

"Most kids, they just go to the supermarket and buy the sauce. They have no idea how many ginger, how many green onions, how many soy sauce."

With help from his wife Catherine, Pang began making food demo videos 3 years ago so their kids could see how Chinese dishes from their childhood were cooked.

"If one day we're not around they can follow the videos to make their favorite food." Said Pang.

Most of the meals he shoots are based on recipes from his mom and are translated into both Chinese and English. They may not be Food Network quality, but when you consider where he started, he's come a long way.

"I have zero experience with that. I always go to internet to learn how to make a simple video."

Simple, yes. But after Pang’s son wrote a story in the New York Times about his dad's demos, the internet ate them up.

"There's about 1.5 million people watch my video."

"When people ask me, Jeffery, where is the best Chinese food,” Pang Said. "I say, at your home."

New technology can be hard to swallow, but Pang says you should always leave room to try something new.

"As long as you can open, turn on your computer, you can go online and you can learn everything. It's easy."

