Seattle Museum Month features everything from planes to pinball

You can see one of the retired Blue Angels at The Museum of Flight!

SEATTLE - If you have friends coming to town, you might want to check out Seattle Museum Month. Staying at some Seattle hotels means they can get half-off the admission price to more than 40 area museums.

The Museum of History and Industry, or Mohai for short, has long been the cultural home to all things Northwest.

On display now is the exhibit: Edible City: A Delicious Journey. The show serves up the story of how people eat in our area.

But be warned: if you go, this exhibit will leave you hungry.

If you're into aviation, a trip to the Museum of Flight is a must. The campus holds one of the largest collections of planes and other aerial pursuits in the world.

If you go, check out the new McDonnell Douglas F/A-18C retired this year from the Blue Angels flight demonstration team. It's a rare chance to see one of these jets, standing still.

Seattle is not the only place to see interesting collections.

Just a ferry ride away in Bremerton, you'll find the Puppet Museum.

"We have over 1,700 pieces currently,” said curator Stanley Hess. “I do rotating exhibits about two or three times a year."

Finally, if you like your museums a little more "hands on", make a blast-to-the-past stop at the Pinball Museum.

Here, you'll find decades’ worth of machines organized from oldest to newest with descriptions hanging above each game.

And unlike other museums, touching the artifacts, is encouraged.

Seattle Museum Month runs through the month of February. Here's a list of participating museums and hotels.

