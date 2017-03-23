Seattle Monorail celebrates major milestone

In 1962, the Seattle Monorail was considered part of the “world of tomorrow!” The 3.5 million-dollar project was constructed by Alweg Rapid Transit Systems as a way to connect the fairground and downtown for the World’s Fair.
The mile-long ride takes just two minutes to complete and has 64 tires.
Tomorrow, March 24th, marks the 55th birthday of this world-famous landmark and the Monorail is inviting the public to help celebrate!
On Friday from noon to 2 PM, special items like vintage t-shirts, World’s Fair memorabilia, and more will be given away to the first 200 guests. Visitors can also take pictures in the driver’s seat and get local treats from KuKuRuZa Gourmet Popcorn and Top Pot Doughnuts.
Seattle Monorail Station
370 Thomas St, Seattle, WA 98109
(206)905-2600
Copyright 2017 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs