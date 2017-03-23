Seattle Monorail celebrates major milestone

Jim Dever and Michael King celebrate the 55th birthday of the Seattle Monorail.

In 1962, the Seattle Monorail was considered part of the “world of tomorrow!” The 3.5 million-dollar project was constructed by Alweg Rapid Transit Systems as a way to connect the fairground and downtown for the World’s Fair.

The mile-long ride takes just two minutes to complete and has 64 tires.

Tomorrow, March 24th, marks the 55th birthday of this world-famous landmark and the Monorail is inviting the public to help celebrate!

On Friday from noon to 2 PM, special items like vintage t-shirts, World’s Fair memorabilia, and more will be given away to the first 200 guests. Visitors can also take pictures in the driver’s seat and get local treats from KuKuRuZa Gourmet Popcorn and Top Pot Doughnuts.

Seattle Monorail Station

370 Thomas St, Seattle, WA 98109

(206)905-2600

