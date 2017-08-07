KING
Seattle man rides height of Mt. Everest, twice

Daniel Perry rode his bike up and down the same hill as many times as it took to reach the top of Mt. Everest to honor his dad, a prostate cancer survivor.

Michael King, KING 7:55 PM. PDT August 07, 2017

SEATTLE - Daniel Perry hadn't been on a bike since he was a kid...at all...for 15 years. Not for a weekend ride or on vacation. Never. He didn't know why, he just didn't ride.

But when a co-worker suggested he commute by bike to work to avoid traffic, he started to ride again. And again. And again.

"Took the long way home each night. Then a little longer and a little longer," he says.

Now his commute has become his passion. He rides so much that at the end of June, during a record heat wave, he rode the height of Mt. Everest, twice.

It's called "everesting." A rider chooses a hill and goes up the same hill as many times as it takes to reach the top of the world, 29,029 feet.

Daniel was joined by 3 riding buddies, one of whom achieved the "double everest" too.

He did it to honor his dad, a prostate cancer survivor, and to raise awareness for this weekend's Obliteride event.

The annual Fred Hutch fundraiser is at 9.2 million dollars and counting for life-saving cancer research.

Riders can still sign up at the event August 11-13.

 

