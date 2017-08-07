Seattle man rides height of Mt. Everest, twice

SEATTLE - Daniel Perry hadn't been on a bike since he was a kid...at all...for 15 years. Not for a weekend ride or on vacation. Never. He didn't know why, he just didn't ride.

But when a co-worker suggested he commute by bike to work to avoid traffic, he started to ride again. And again. And again.

"Took the long way home each night. Then a little longer and a little longer," he says.

Now his commute has become his passion. He rides so much that at the end of June, during a record heat wave, he rode the height of Mt. Everest, twice.

It's called "everesting." A rider chooses a hill and goes up the same hill as many times as it takes to reach the top of the world, 29,029 feet.

Daniel was joined by 3 riding buddies, one of whom achieved the "double everest" too.

He did it to honor his dad, a prostate cancer survivor, and to raise awareness for this weekend's Obliteride event.

The annual Fred Hutch fundraiser is at 9.2 million dollars and counting for life-saving cancer research.

Riders can still sign up at the event August 11-13.

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV