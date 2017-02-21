Seattle institution Fantagraphics Books celebrates 40th anniversary

Cartoonist Simon Hanselmann is published by Seattle-based Fantagraphics Books.

SEATTLE – Long before most people were familiar with the term “graphic novel,” Fantagraphics Books was publishing alternative and non-mainstream comics.

The Seattle-based company is celebrating 40 years in business with a new book titled We Told You So: Comics As Art.

"Nobody knew what comics were beyond Spiderman or Garfield," said Eric Reynolds, Associate Publisher at Fantagraphics. "We were trying to find comics that basically scaled the heights of the best of film and literature and art in ways that no one had ever really thought to.”

The company identifies and publishes underground or non-mainstream work that corporate publishers either overlook or outright reject.

"Seattle has always been a hotbed for cartooning,” Reynolds said. "The same reason I think you have so many garage bands - you have dark, lonely winters where you have to keep yourself busy in your basement."

Over the past four decades, Fantagraphics has published thousands of books, opened a bookstore and gallery in the Georgetown neighborhood, and partnered with Disney and Peanuts.

For artists like award-winning cartoonist Simon Hanselmann, Fantagraphics helped give his voice an audience.

"I grew up idolizing Fantagraphics, and had a big poster on my wall when I was 13 and dreamed of being published by Fantagraphics,” he said. “And it actually came true, shockingly."

We Told You So: Comics As Art is $50 and can be purchased online.

