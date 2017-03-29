Seattle gets its own Pendleton company store

Pendleton Woolen Mills has been around for more than a century.

The Pendleton Woolen Mills company has been around since 1909.

“Our very first product was jacquard blankets,” said Pendleton’s Linda Parker.

But this Oregon icon is marking a milestone with a new company store here in Seattle.

“All the product is curated,” said Parker. “That means that we have brought in only the best of our best. Our men's and women's apparel, home blankets and accessories.”

Over the past century, Pendleton's trend-proof products have made fashion history.

“The very hippest thing to wear would be one of our Pendleton shirts,” said Parker as she holds up a shirt. “This is the shirt the Beach Boys, formerly known as the Pendletones, wore for several of their record covers.”

In 1998, Jeff Bridges made a snazzy number famous in The Big Lebowski.

Buy it today, and it'll probably last for generations to come.

“Our fashions are timeless,” said Parker.

Pendleton Seattle

1313 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

(206) 682-4430

