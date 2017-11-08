Seattle Festival of Trees celebrates its 40th anniversary

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Seattle Festival of Trees.

Since 1978, members of the Dr. Forrest L. Flashman Guild have decorated and sold Christmas trees in support of Seattle Children's Hospital.

25 trees will be on display at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in downtown Seattle November 18-29. The trees will be available for purchase.

A big gala and auction will also take place Saturday, November 18th at the hotel. New Day Northwest's Margaret Larson will emcee. Tickets start at $200 per person.

Proceeds from the Festival of Trees benefit uncompensated care at Seattle Children's Hospital and the Seattle Children's Autism Center.

© 2017 KING-TV