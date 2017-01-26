Seattle Cryotherapy center claims to freeze away your pain

Melissa Abbott going through cryotherapy at Arctic Glow Cryospa (Photo: Evening KING-TV)

SEATTLE - From cycling to pilates, Melissa Abbott has always considered herself a pretty active person. But like many, her body doesn't quite bounce back like it used to.



"Within the last few years in particular, what I used to do it's taking longer to recover like from an average workout even," says Abbott.



But recently, she's found a chilling way to make her aches and pains go away.



"We run our machine at between 220 and 230 degrees below zero fahrenheit," says Justin Price of Arctic Glow Cryospa.

Price’s treatment center specializes in cryotherapy. It immerses its clients in super cold liquid nitrogen gas for 3 minutes.

"It causes your body to go into a primal kind of state in which all of the blood starts rushing to your core. And at that point a lot of the causes of inflammation shut down and it helps your body heal those areas," says Price.



Originally developed in the late 70's in Japan to treat arthritis, cryotherapy claims to help with everything from asthma to injuries.



Scientists continue to debate cryotherapy advocates' claims, but that hasn't stopped athletes like LeBron James and motivational speaker Tony Robbins from using the treatment almost daily.



Before she tried it, Abbott was skeptical herself.



"I thought how can that actually be really beneficial. I wasn't really sure."

But after doing some research, Abbott now finds herself going for treatments about twice a month.



Participants wear gloves, socks and clogs and that's about it. A staff member stays in the room with you to make sure you're OK and to make the time go by faster. After the treatment, clients warm up on the treadmill.



So while the F.D.A may still be cool to the idea, many are giving cryotherapy a very warm embrace.

