Seattle convenience store serves popular poke bowls

The poke bowls at 45th Stop N Shop feature fresh fish with a variety of sides.

SEATTLE – Poke is a traditional Hawaiian dish, but the hottest place to find it in Seattle is very non-traditional.

The 45th Stop N Shop in Wallingford features a poke bar, serving raw fish bowls with rice and a variety of sides.

"It comes with complimentary sides like guacamole, crab salad, seaweed salad, some ginger, some fish roe, and edamame,” said John Chung, who co-owns the Stop N Shop with his parents.

Their family recipe keeps a steady stream of customers coming in, from open to close.

"(I’ve waited) 45 minutes, and then sometimes an hour,” said return customer Dana Mam.

Fresh fish is delivered to the store and prepared by hand every morning, and they sometimes run out of poke before the end of service.

Chung attributes a lot of their booming business to social media posts from satisfied customers. Hundreds of photos were posted online during the Stop N Shop’s first month.

"Fresh fish, right here in a convenience store,” said customer Jesse Franklin. “It's pretty funny."

The combination made perfect sense to the Chungs.

"My dad had owned a Japanese restaurant back in San Francisco a number of years ago, and we had owned a small grocery store in Portland, so we're kind of joining the two businesses,” John said.

45th Stop N Shop & Poke Bar is open Monday through Saturday and serves lunch from 11 am to 3 pm and dinner from 5 pm to 9 pm.

Copyright 2016 KING