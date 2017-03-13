Seattle Chocolate factory makes Valentine's treats

Just a bit of Theo's retail store in Fremont. (Photo: Anne Erickson)

SEATTLE -

It's a chocolate factory in the middle of Seattle.

And you don't need a golden ticket to visit. Theo Chocolate actually offers tours.

"Chocolate is beautiful. It's a food that we celebrate with, it's a food that we love, it's a food that we gift one another." said Debra Music, Theo's Chief Marketing Officer.

Theo -- the name comes from Theobroma Cacao - the Latin name for the cocoa tree - is the first organic, fair trade chocolate maker in the US.

"A big part of our vision is we want beautiful organic food to be available to everyone." Music said.

They've been turning raw cocoa beans into works of art since 2006. Taking chocolate from bean, to bar.

It begins with precisely roasting the beans.

Then they mill the beans into 'nibs' -- the building blocks of raw chocolate.

The nibs get milled further, into cocoa solids and cocoa butter. Then organic sugar goes in.

It's all mixed and heated until flows like a smooth chocolate river.

Their first customer, PCC, has been carrying Theo chocolates ever since a batch was hand delivered to their Greenlake store in 2007. PCC's Chef Lynne Vea gamely donned a hairnet to hang out behind the scenes with Steve Popplewell, Lead Chocolatier, as he tempered chocolate, a process that involves cooling it to just the right temperature. Well tempered dark chocolate is art... smooth, glossy. And good for you.

"We kinda view it as health food, it's also just a wonderful daily treat," said Music.

Theo's may be a chocolate factory -- but it's high touch, hands on. All of the work creates individual works of art.

© 2017 KING-TV