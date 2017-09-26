Seattle cafe brings coffee flavor to cycling

The Wick Motorcycles and Coffee, Seattle.

SEATTLE - Looking to rev up your next cup of coffee? Motor on over to The Wick, a cafe on full throttle.

"If you give them any excuse to hang out, and talk about their bikes, show off their bikes, they'll take it," said co-owner Chris Smith of his customers.

In addition to the coffee, beer, wine and eats, there's a newly opened shop with gifts and accessories for bike buffs. Smith and a few of his best friends opened this place in the same building where you'll find MotoShed, a do-it-yourself motorcycle repair and rebuild shop.

"You can store your bike," Smith said, "and then you can work on your own bike. But there's also a mechanic on site. If there's something that gets over your head, you can leave it with him."

Think of The Wick as a community center for bikers.

"We do a lot of events," Smith said. "We just did Distinguished Gentlemen's Ride. And we put together a lot of rides, and also set up routes for people to go on."

Shifting your motorcycle-mania into high gear has never been easier.

