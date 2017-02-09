Seattle Burger Month at Lil' Woody's Shakes & Burgers

Lil' Woody's Burgers & Shakes features a fried oyster burger for Seattle Burger Month.

SEATTLE - Lil Woody's Shakes & Burgers in South Lake Union is celebrating Seattle Burger Week by featuring different burgers every week by four acclaimed local chefs.

This week's burger is the Ras El Hanout Fried Oyster Roll by Zoi Antonistas, who was named Best New Chef by Food & Wine Magazine in 2015.

"These are the oysters. Medium sized ones where they're nice and big and juicy and they sit inside their own liquid so then you can just put it right into the dredge," said Lil' Woody's Cory Alfano. "And this is a blue cornmeal dredge so it kinda gives it some flavor and texture. And then we're just going to drop it into the fryer and let it do its magic you know?"

But that's not where the decadence ends. After the bun is toasted, tzatziki sauce is slathered on the bottom and top along with crisp butter lettuce, a couple slices of tomato, and then the oysters.

"It's weird because you bite in the oyster and just this splash of sea just punches you right in the mouth, you know," said Alfano. "That's how it feels like to me."

We're still unsure if this technically counts as a burger, but we aren't complaining!

Seattle Burger Month continues through the rest of February and Lil' Woody's features a new burger every week. Check out the rest of the chef's and features here.

Lil' Woody's Shakes & Burgers

(206)457-5070

1091 Thomas St., Suite C, Seattle, WA, 98109

Mon-Fri: 11am - 8pm

