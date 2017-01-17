Seattle botanical artist becomes internet sensation

Detail of Venus by @Flora.Forager

SEATTLE -- Bridget Collins is making a name for herself by using natural materials to create one-of-a-kind images.

The Seattle-based "Flora Forager" is a botanical artist who uses leaves, petals and native Northwest greenery to form ethereal images of animals, insects, people and nature scenes.

"I really love the look of life inside of the flowers when they're alive,” she said. "Especially in Seattle, we go through months of this darkness, and when spring comes, I just want to share light with everyone.”

She gathers most of the materials from her own garden and public spaces, and supplements with store-bought flowers.

Then she assembles images on her kitchen table, takes a photo, and posts the results online.

More than 160,000 people follow her on Instagram, and her posts have been shared by the likes of Martha Stewart.

She’s also collaborated with brands like Urban Outfitters and Stella McCartney Kids, and landed a book deal for a journal, featuring her unmistakable designs.

"With each thing that happens, I'm kind of like, ‘I cannot believe what is happening right now!’" she laughed.

The Flora Forager's work is far from done, because Collins sees potential in every new plant.

"The possibilities are endless,” she said.

The mother of three boys also hopes her experiences will have a lasting impact on their lives.

"I hope they look back on their childhood as 'I was nurtured and cared for and surrounded by beautiful things,’” she said. "I hope it just builds for them so when they're adults, they're able to re-create whatever they love."

Collins’ book comes out August 9 and is available for pre-order.

You can purchase prints of her creations on her website.

Copyright 2016 KING