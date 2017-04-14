Seattle Birdman Matt Gerdes

Matt Gerdes makes a living as a birdman (Photo: Washington Lottery)

So how much adrenaline did you get out of your job today? Probably not as much as Seattle's Matt Gerdes.

Gerdes doesn't just live on the edge. His job is to leap over the edge and fly like a bird

"One of the coolest parts is the first few seconds when there's no noise whatsoever," says Gerdes.

When birdman Matt Gerdes makes a leap of faith there's no turning back.

What does it feel like?

"It feels a lot like you'd imagine it feels," says Gerdes. "Flying head first, cruising around, turning, gliding where you want to. It's a lot like flying in your dreams, I think."

Flying isn't just a dream for Gerdes. It's how he makes his living. He's made ads for Verizon, Toshiba, the Washington Lottery and, most recently, Doritos.

Soft spoken and deliberate, Gerdes is hardly the egomaniacal extreme sports dude you might expect. He's co-owner of a company that makes wingsuits and has literally written the book on base-jumping.

It's called The Great Book of Base.

In it, Gerdes writes:

"Warning! Base jumping is extremely dangerous. It is so dangerous that we seriously encourage you not to do it. In fact we honestly think it's a bad idea...you could die."

"Every single time we leave the cliff, it's a life or death situation,' says Gerdes.

Sometimes that "situation" gets all too serious. In 2011, Gerdes and his team visited China's scenic Hunan Province. Leaping from a gondola, Gerdes glided above roads and skimmed over tree lines before pulling his chute and landing .It's something he's done safely more than a thousand times.

But two years later in the same place a Hungarian birdman died when his chute failed to open.

Does he ever decide this is not the right day to make that jump?

"Yeah for sure," says Gerdes. "Walking down is one of the hardest parts but it's one of the most important parts. Nobody likes walking down from the top. It's a major bummer to hike down"

Sure he has fun flying like a bird but Matt Gerdes says the future of his sport relies on people making safe choices. Beyond that, the sky's the limit.

For more information about wingsuits, including where you can get your hands on matt's book visit www.matttg.com

© 2017 KING-TV