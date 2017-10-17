Seattle Art Museum unveils new Andrew Wyeth exhibition

One of artist Andrew Wyeth's favorite subjects was a drifter named Willard Snowden.

SEATTLE - He captured the people and places of his life, then shared them with the world.

Now, that life is on display in Seattle Art Museum's new exhibition, Andrew Wyeth: In Retrospect, featuring the span of his career, from his earliest works to his final painting.

SAM curator Patricia Junker explained that art was in Wyeth's blood.

"He was a chip off the old block of his famous artist father, N.C. Wyeth," Junker said.

The Pennsylvania artist found fame at an early age, selling out a New York exhibition of his watercolors when he was just 20.

Throughout his life, Wyeth would return to the people around him for inspiration. His muses included a local farm couple, and a drifter named Willard Snowden.

"Wyeth loved to paint him, because when he would pose these stories would just pour out of him."

The woman most associated with his work was Christina Olson, a friend with a degenerative muscle disorder, living on the coast of Maine.

Wyeth painted right up until his death at the age of 91. His body of work lives on here at SAM.

Andrew Wyeth, In Retrospect runs through January 15th, 2018 at the Seattle Art Museum.

