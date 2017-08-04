Seattle Art Fair displays paintings by Kurt Cobain

Two of Kurt Cobain's paintings are on display at the Seattle Art Fair.

SEATTLE - Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain experimented with painting and drawing throughout his short life.

Now two of his paintings are on display at the Seattle Art Fair. This is the first time they've been exhibited.

These works reveal a side of Cobain that many have not seen before. One of his paintings features distorted figures and poppy flowers, which allude to Cobain's issues with depression and heroin addiction.

The Seattle Art Fair takes place Aug. 3 through Aug. 6 at the CenturyLink Field Event Center. The booth will also feature art by Mike Kelley, Joe Bradley, Nate Lowman, Elizabeth Peyton, Raymond Pettibon, Dash Snow and more. Buy tickets here.

Public fair hours:

Friday, Aug. 4 - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5 - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6 - 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

CenturyLink Field Event Center

1000 Occidental Ave S

Seattle, WA 98134

