Seattle area's newest bakery 85c has long lines and quirky treats

Fresh bread is what 85c Bakery and Cafe is all about. It's so fresh that the cooking crew shouts "Fresh Bread!" each time a tray comes out of the oven and gets slid, still warm, into the self-serve racks.

KING 7:38 PM. PST March 02, 2017

