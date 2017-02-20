Seattle Aquarium celebrates Octopus Week

SEATTLE - All week long the Seattle Aquarium is celebrating one of the coolest creatures in Puget Sound, the giant Pacific octopus.

There are several special activities during Octopus Week including live octopus releases, and diver shows.

During a live octopus release, you can watch a live video feed from the waters below the aquarium as biologists help the octopuses acclimate to their new home in Puget Sound. The divers also take questions from audience members!

To get a closer view of an octopus, watch divers swim with them in the Window on Washington Waters exhibit, while also learning several octopus facts!

Octopus Week runs from from Saturday, February 18 to Saturday, February 25. Here's a rundown of the dates and times for some of featured events:

February 15 and 20 at noon: Live octopus release

February 13, 19 & 21 at noon: Divers swim with an octopus in the Window on Washington Waters exhibit

Hours

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Pricing

Adults: $24.95

Youth (4-12): $16.95

Children 3 and under: Free

