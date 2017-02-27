Seattle acrobat flies high in Cirque du Soleil's Luzia

Seattle native Kelly McDonald stars in Cirque du Soleil's new show Luzia.

SAN JOSE, CAL. - Cirque du Soleil is coming to Redmond next month with a new show called Luzia! One of the stars is acrobat Kelly McDonald, who's actually from Seattle.

When she started gymnastics at five-years-old, she had no idea how high she'd fly.

Many say it is the most captivating act in the show. McDonald plays a cabaret performer.

“They throw me around,” said McDonald. “But it's in more of poetic way.”

Looks like she's a human throw pillow, but there's way more to it than that.

“It's a great feeling of being free, but with the mix of making it look like they're always in control,” said McDonald. “But I am actually controlling my body movements as well.”

This former Washington Husky gymnast and Roosevelt High grad says performing with others was a major departure from what she's been doing' since she was five-years-old.

“I'm used to balancing myself or controlling myself,” said McDonald. “And so my partners would always have to be like, relax, let go, let me balance you.”

Artistic director Mark Shaub says her act is one of his favorites, calling it gorgeous and precise.

“It's a very complex act because the guys have to work totally synchronized,” said Shaub. “They have to, if one pushes a bit more, she'll go crooked. She won't go where she's supposed to be. So they have to really, they train constantly.”

Which they do, about every day, backstage. Kelly can't wait to perform for her hometown Seattle.

“I love the Northwest. I love Seattle so much,” said McDonald. “It fills my soul whenever I go there.”

And when they go out on the town, where might she take her fellow performers, who come from all over the globe?

“Always Pike Place Market. Even as a little girl I loved the Market,” said McDonald. “Well, you're used to being tossed around like the fish, right? Exactly, yeah. I know what they feel like!”

You can see her hometown performance as Cirque du Soleil presents Luzia! It runs from late March through May at Marymoor Park.

