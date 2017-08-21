Seahawks Michael Bennett says vulnerability is something we can all learn

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett says that being vulnerable is important.

SEATTLE - At the second pre-season game of the season, during the National Anthem, he was joined by teammate Justin Britt who chose to remain standing while also supporting his teammate's protest against racial injustice.

We had a chance to talk to Michael over the weekend, and he said he was grateful to have Justin by his side.

“And for somebody to come from the opposite side - and I say ‘opposite side,’ I don't mean that we have this line in between us - but I mean opposite of race, and be able to have them have the impact of saying, ‘Hey, look, I understand that there is differences, and I'm be willing to be vulnerable, and I'm willing to understand.’ I think that is something super important,” said Bennett. “That's something we can all learn as human beings, is that ability to be vulnerable.”

