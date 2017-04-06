Seahawks help kids go play outside at IslandWood

Kids who live in the so-called "concrete jungle" may never have a chance to experience the great outdoors. Some local pro athletes want to change that at IslandWood on Bainbridge Island.

Former Seahawk Cooper Helfet started "The Nature Project" to get kids to go play outside!

Cooper invited former teammates Jermaine Kearse, DeShawn Shead and Sidney Rice to join 160 kids from Seattle's inner city for this 4-day, 3-night adventure.

The 5th graders also get to rub shoulders with non-traditional athletes like skier/mountain climber/artist Rachel Pohl.

"It's priceless right? These kids get to see these huge trees around them. And these living organisms they've never gotten to see. They realize there's a whole world out there right?" said Cooper.

© 2017 KING-TV