Seahawks' Cliff Avril makes a big impact on Haiti

Cliff Avril at an orphanage in Haiti.

Seattle Seahawk Cliff Avril never forgets where he came from. His parents hail from the island of Haiti. When his father passed away, Cliff knew it was time to visit his homeland.

On his 5-day trip to Haiti, he was able to bring along his mother and Seahawk Legend Marshawn Lynch, and it was a life-changing experience. Avril and company visited a Haiti orphanage and connected with the children on a deeper level.

"People usually donate... write a check, and that'd be the end of it," Avril said. "They're [orphanage children] usually not used to people wanting to get involved. I was like, 'I want to get involved. I want to know these kids' names.'"

While in Haiti, Cliff and Marshawn helped in the construction of an elementary school. Cliff's mother has been emotional about it.

"She's crying every day because she's so excited and just to see the type of impact we can make, just us, in her country, in her homeland, she's pretty stoked and happy about it," Cliff said.

Also while in Haiti, Avril was also able to stage a football camp and donated water for a whole year at the orphanage.

"We want to see the breakdown," he said. "We want to be a part of this whole process. We want change in the community."

After his trip to Haiti, the Seahawk defensive end has continued to support his homeland. Avril partnered with New Story, a charity, to build a home in Haiti for every sack he recorded in the 2016 season. New Story also pledges to have 100 percent of donations to go towards rebuilding homes and buildings in Haiti.

