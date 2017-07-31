Seahawks are back in action with training camp

Fans watch as the Seahawks practice at Virgina Mason Athletic Center.

RENTON, WASH. - As preseason is gearing up for kickoff, fans couldn't be more excited at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center (VMAC) where they watch as their favorite players take to the field.

Hundreds of fans cheered the team on from the sideline on Monday, July 31 for day two of training camp. Tickets to watch camp are already all sold out, but you can join the waitlist here.

Last year, the Seahawks were ranked number one for overall game day experience, so they know how to do it right.

And the Hawks are always as fan favorite. In last year's Best of Western Washington viewers poll, the Seahawks took home top honors in three different categories. Fans voted the them Best Pro Sports Team, Russel Wilson won Best Pro Athlete, and the Sea Gals were voted Best Cheer Squad.

