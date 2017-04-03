Seager likes cantaloupe, Japan and sleep

All-Star Kyle Seager contemplates cantaloupe. (Photo: evening magazine)

Seattle Mariners 3rd baseman Kyle Seager sat down with Evening's Michael King to talk about his post-game routine, his farthest trip away from home and fruit.

Michael: Take us through your post-game routine.

Kyle: First thing you gotta do is go eat. You're hungry after the game. Usually when I get home, I put the little man to bed. Maybe my wife Julie and I will watch TV and then we're out!

Michael: What is the farthest place you've been from home?

Kyle: We went to Japan. That was really cool. It was awesome. Just walkin' around the city and being amazed. There was no trash or nothin'. They had it down.

Michael: What is your favorite fruit?

Kyle: I'm gonna go with cantaloupe.

Michael: I had cantaloupe this morning.

Kyle: Good for you. Me too!

© 2017 KING-TV