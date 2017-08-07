Seafood with a side of sun at the 100 Pound Clam

The Poutine o' the Sea features little neck clams with fries, chowder, bacon, and scallions.

SEATTLE - The summer hot spot, the 100 Pound Clam, has a walk-up window where you order food and drinks, and then you enjoy the amazing view from the patio with sea planes often flying overhead.

This restaurant shares its space with the White Swan Public House, so guests can choose food from either menu.

Both places have a rotating menu in order to serve up the freshest ingredients.

What we tried:

Poutine o' the Sea which has little neck clams, fries, chowder, bacon and scallions

Little Gem Lettuce with garlic-anchovy dressing, cured egg yolk, opal basil, and popcorn oysters

Currywurst with a house-made bratwurst, cashew curry, toasted cauliflower, and crispy potatoes

Daily selection of fresh oysters on the half shell with lemon, pickle mignonette, and siracha cocktail sauce

The restaurant is open for lunch during the summer and has a very popular happy hour.

The 100 Pound Clam

(206) 453-5067

1001 Fairview Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109

