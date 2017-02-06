SEATTLE, WASH. - One of the well-known scenes in "Fifty Shades Darker," is set in a fictitious club on the 76th floor of the Columbia Center.

In the book, Christian Grey takes Anastasia out for a celebratory dinner at one of his clubs, "The Mile High Club." There is no such named place in the Columbia Center, but there is a member's only club on the 75th floor The Columbia Tower Club. The scene is recreated in the movie; however, like most of the film, it was shot at a Vancouver location.





Regardless of its "Fifty Shades" connection, the Columbia Center is a great place see a panoramic view of Seattle. After all, it IS the highest public viewing area in the Pacific Northwest. The Sky View Observatory, which is located on the 73rd floor, is open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. While you take in the views, you can enjoy local beers and wine, along with seasonal menu items at the Sky View Cafe.

Adults: $14.75

Children Ages 6-12: $9.00

Children Ages 5 & under: FREE

Students & Military with ID: $9.00

Seniors 55+: $9.00

Annual Membership: $95.00

Copyright 2017 KING