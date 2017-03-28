Scarlett Johansson on motherhood, technology, and Ghost In The Shell

Scarlett Johansson talks to Kim Holcomb about her new role in Ghost In The Shell .

Scarlett Johansson, star of Ghost In The Shell, talked to Kim Holcomb about making the movie, motherhood, and using technology without getting lost in it.

HOLCOMB: "What piece of tech do you love in real life and what do you wish would go away and never be seen again?”

JOHANSSON: “I think it's the same for both of those, just probably my phone… Many times a day, I'm like, ‘Get it away!’ And sometimes I'll even be in New York, in a taxi cab and I'll think, ‘Wait, why am I still looking, I'm not even seeing what's going on around me.’ I have to stop myself and remind myself to be present in the moment.”

HOLCOMB: “So how do you disconnect? What centers you and gets you away from the noise?”

JOHANSSON: “I think spending time with my very young daughter is extremely grounding and you just don't want to miss any of those precious moments and I always try to leave my phone. And I think kids notice that, too. They notice when their parent is distracted, and it's something that as kids growing up, we didn't really have to deal with. If our parents were distracted, maybe it was because of something going on in their life at the time, but we never looked up and saw our parents buried in something all the time and I want to be as far away from that as possible."

HOLCOMB: "Was Ghost In The Shell (your daughter’s) first workplace experience with you, and was it meaningful?”

JOHANSSON: “I made Captain America 3 when she was really little. But I was still nursing her on this job, which is crazy. So someday I'll have to be like, 'I had to peel that thing off. Many times a day, kid.'"

HOLCOMB: "Is it wild, when you finally see the finished product in a film like this where so much of it has to be in your imagination when you're making it?"

JOHANSSON: "It's always surreal, especially with the Avengers stuff, because the movies are so complicated that even when we're shooting them, I'm like ‘Wait, we're on a spacecraft now? I thought this was a boat, what's going on? It’s just mayhem… But on this film, I was so deeply engrossed in the story and this character's journey and her road to self-discovery and this complex inner life that the character had, to see it all put together, it’s very overwhelming for me. Like, ‘Wow, that was captured.’ I wasn't just having this singular experience, which would be kind of an isolating one at times. The director saw it, too, and now it's here for everybody to see."

Ghost In The Shell is rated PG-13 and opens March 31.

