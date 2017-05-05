Sarah Hood Jewelry inspired by Mother Nature

The pieces by Sarah Hood Jewelry are inspired by nature.

Sarah Hood never set out to be a jewelry maker. But love had other ideas.

"My journey into jewelry started the way so many great journey start, I followed a boy that I was in love with," said Sarah. "He signed up for beginning jewelry and I wanted to be everywhere he was so I signed up too.”



The relationship didn’t work out, but the class changed her life.



“I've just always been fascinated with this tiny little world and jewelry is just a tiny world,” said Hood.



Hood created her own company, Sarah Hood Jewelry, and says her work is influenced by many things, but Mother Nature plays the biggest part.

“I really love the idea of bringing some of the outside world onto our bodies,” Hood said. "That's the beautiful thing about metal and about jewelry is that it translates these really delicate almost ephemeral material like a leaf or a twig into something hard and permanent.”



One of the ways Hood gets her work out to the masses is through Homemade at Amazon.



“They have opened my business to customers that might not have normally found me. Which is so fun,” said Hood. “I do a pretty good online business already, but Amazon Handmade has just expanded that even more.”



Each creation she makes is very personal to her, but she wouldn’t want it any other way.



“That's part of what I love about doing what I do is that it's so personal," said Hood. “Not only is there this really direct personal connection I have with the metal and the materials when I'm making some things, I'm making something that goes on someone’s body. And that's kind of as personal as it gets.”

You can find Sarah Hood Jewelry on Handmade at Amazon.

