Sarah Hood Jewelry inspired by Mother Nature
"I really love the idea of bringing some of the outside world onto our bodies," Hood said. "That's the beautiful thing about metal and about jewelry is that it translates these really delicate almost ephemeral material like a leaf or a twig into something
KING 8:17 PM. PDT May 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Your videos of the storm through Lacey
-
Lighting strikes light up the skies of western Washington
-
Viewer pictures and video of spring storm
-
Downed power lines trap drivers in cars
-
KING 5 Breaking News
-
School district payers millions to five families
-
KING 5 News Now
-
SkyKING: Storm damage in Lacey, Wash.
-
Stolen RV leads to disturbing discovery
-
RAW: Dash cam catches plane crash in Mukilteo
More Stories
-
'Microburst' likely created Thursday's storm damageMay. 5, 2017, 4:24 p.m.
-
Seattle breaks 20-year-old rainfall recordMay. 5, 2017, 5:33 p.m.
-
Harborview could lose $627 million annually under…May. 5, 2017, 11:26 a.m.