FRIDAY HARBOR, WASH. - San Juan Island has it all.

Saint Bryan found Alpaca herds (Krystal Acres Alpaca Farm) and lavender fields (Pelindaba Lavender). Oh, he also found a camel and the best spot to see orca whales from land on the continental US at Lime Kiln State Park.

www.VisitSanJuans.com

Krystal Acres Alpaca Farm

(360) 378-6125

3501 W Valley Rd

Friday Harbor, WA 98250



© 2017 KING-TV