Sample some of Seattles biggest food
We found the biggest meals in Seattle! Big food fans should start with a healthy breakfast, of course. How about bottomless hash browns and a 12 egg omelet at Beth's Caf� on Aurora? It can be yours for 18 to 25 dollars, depending on what you add.
KING 7:49 PM. PST February 15, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Families of missing crew praying for miracle
-
RAW: SkyKING over mudslide in West Seattle
-
ICE agents arrest DACA 'Dreamer' near Seattle
-
Squatter camp clean-up divides Monroe neighbors
-
Travelers question Delta profits, as airline divides profits among employees
-
Police involved in Arlington shooting; one person transported
-
Mercer Island sues over losing I-90 ramp
-
Mudslide in West Seattle
-
Wounded Mount Vernon officer returns home
-
Judge rules on protecting homeless belongings
More Stories
-
Lawmakers want answers about 'Dreamer' arrestFeb 15, 2017, 8:10 p.m.
-
Boeing workers reject efforts to unionize plantFeb 15, 2017, 6:03 p.m.
-
Oregon pursues a gun crime left largely unaddressed…Feb 15, 2017, 8:39 p.m.