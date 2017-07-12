Sail Sand Point puts kids at the helm

SEATTLE - Magnuson Park is home to a flotilla of sailboats expertly piloted by children and teens. They're all students at Sail Sand Point's summer camp, which offers one-week day camps from the end of June until early September each year.
The nonprofit community boating center offers a wide variety of programs for youth aged 5-17, and classes for adults, as well.
For more information, check out their website.
Sail Sand Point
(206) 525-8782
info@sailsandpoint.org
