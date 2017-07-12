KING
Close

Sail Sand Point puts kids at the helm

Magnuson Park is home to a flotilla of sailboats expertly piloted by children and teens. They're all students at Sail Sand Point's summer camp, which offers one-week day camps from the end of June until early September each year.

Jim Dever, KING 7:45 PM. PDT July 12, 2017

SEATTLE - Magnuson Park is home to a flotilla of sailboats expertly piloted by children and teens. They're all students at Sail Sand Point's summer camp, which offers one-week day camps from the end of June until early September each year.  

The nonprofit community boating center offers a wide variety of programs for youth aged 5-17, and classes for adults, as well. 

For more information, check out their website

Sail Sand Point
(206) 525-8782
info@sailsandpoint.org

 

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.   Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com.  Connect with Evening via FacebookTwitterInstagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories