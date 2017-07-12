Sail Sand Point puts kids at the helm

Young sailors hone their skills on the waters of Lake Washington as part of the Sail Sand Point summer camp.

SEATTLE - Magnuson Park is home to a flotilla of sailboats expertly piloted by children and teens. They're all students at Sail Sand Point's summer camp, which offers one-week day camps from the end of June until early September each year.

The nonprofit community boating center offers a wide variety of programs for youth aged 5-17, and classes for adults, as well.

For more information, check out their website.

Sail Sand Point

(206) 525-8782

info@sailsandpoint.org

