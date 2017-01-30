SEATTLE, WASH. - It's the largest boat show on the West Coast, and it's right here in Seattle. This is the 70th year for the annual event, which features more than 1,000 recreational watercrafts.

Among the vessels on display is a 2.7 million dollar yacht, and a boat small enough to stuff into a back pack.

In addition to the boats, there are more than 225 free boating and fishing seminars. Displays of the latest technology and accessories span three acres of CentryLink Field's Event Center. There's also a second outdoor venue at Chandler's Cove in South Lake Union. A free shuttle runs between the two locations.

Tickets:

The Seattle Boat Show started on January 27, and runs through Saturday, February 4. Tickets are $14.00 for adults, and $5.00 for youth ages 11-17. Kids 10 and under get in for free. If you attend Monday through Thursday, and bring a non-perishable food item for Northwest Harvest, you are eligible for free entry.





Where:

CentryLink Field Event Center , 800 Occidental Ave. S, Seattle

South Lake Union, 901 Fairview Avenue N, Seattle

Hours:

CentryLink Field Event Center:

Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

South Lake Union:

Monday - Friday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

