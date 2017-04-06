KING
Close
Live Video Baby giraffe watch at New York zoo
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

Safeco Field has a new menu for this season

The Seattle Mariners and chef Ethan Stowell debuted their new menu for this season, the concept is to make Safeco Field a destination for great food and drinks.

Jose Cedeno , KING 7:53 PM. PDT April 06, 2017

The Seattle Mariners and chef Ethan Stowell debuted their new menu for this season, the concept is to make Safeco Field a destination for great food and drinks.

On the menu, you will find American classics and international favorites with a Seattle twist,.R

Restaurants like Ballard Pizza Company, Bramling Cross, Great State Burger, Poquitos and Uptown China join the lineup for the 2017 Seattle Mariners season.

Safeco Field has a reputation for locally-inspired restaurant-quality food in a ballpark setting-- the perfect world for hungry fans.

 

 

 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories