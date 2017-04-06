Safeco Field has a new menu for this season

The Seattle Mariners and chef Ethan Stowell debuted their new menu for this season, the concept is to make Safeco Field a destination for great food and drinks.

On the menu, you will find American classics and international favorites with a Seattle twist,.R

Restaurants like Ballard Pizza Company, Bramling Cross, Great State Burger, Poquitos and Uptown China join the lineup for the 2017 Seattle Mariners season.

Safeco Field has a reputation for locally-inspired restaurant-quality food in a ballpark setting-- the perfect world for hungry fans.

© 2017 KING-TV