Safeco Field has a new menu for this season

The Seattle Mariners and chef Ethan Stowell debuted their new menu for this season, the concept is to make Safeco Field a destination for great food and drinks.
On the menu, you will find American classics and international favorites with a Seattle twist,.R
Restaurants like Ballard Pizza Company, Bramling Cross, Great State Burger, Poquitos and Uptown China join the lineup for the 2017 Seattle Mariners season.
Safeco Field has a reputation for locally-inspired restaurant-quality food in a ballpark setting-- the perfect world for hungry fans.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs