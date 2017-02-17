A player tees off from the stands at Safeco Field.

SEATTLE - It's whole new way to play at Safeco Field.

"Great food, great drinks, great people and just a great experience," said Erik Anderson, co-chairman and CEO of Topgolf, a company that operates next-generation driving ranges around the country. Topgolf is debuting its latest concept this weekend here in Seattle.

Anderson said, "This is the number one and we hope to do a lot of them."

The event is called Topgolf Crush, and it brings a little zing to your swing.

"Who would have ever thought you'd be able to hit golf balls into the Mariners' field?" Anderson said.

Participants tee off from a mid-level deck. Ball-tracking technology allows them to follow every drive onscreen. The system automatically keeps score as they swing for on-field targets.

"Some of them go in the seats," said Anderson. "Some of them go in the targets."

Of course, turning Safeco into a space-age driving range requires a few modifications. A support staff gathers balls by hand to avoid damaging the meticulously groomed field, and the stadium's huge video scoreboard is protected by netting.

"We wouldn't really want to start taking down multi-million-dollar assets with long shots," Anderson said.

The company hopes to bring a permanent Topgolf location here to Seattle sometime soon. But in the meantime, players are happy to "crush" it major league.

For Topgolf Crush tickets and more information, click here.

