Roundup of Seattle's best fried chicken

The Hawaiian-inspired fried chicken at Ma'ono in West Seattle has made it a dining destination for the past 6 years.

Ma’ono Fried Chicken and Whiskey - West Seattle

The dining destination is named in honor the owner’s family who hail from Hawaii, and the menu reflects their style of cooking.

The chicken is brined for six hours, submerged in buttermilk overnight, double-fried and finished with umami seasoning. You won't taste anything like this, anywhere else - which is why they sell out almost every weekend.

"We're kind of an institution at this point, and you're really missing out if you haven't come in and tried it," said chef de cuisine Cameron Hanin.

Ezell's Famous Chicken – 12 locations in Western Washington

Ezell's has long been the people's choice for Best Fried Chicken in Western Washington, but the restaurant gained national fame when Oprah Winfrey had them cater her Chicago birthday party in 1990.

The local chain has served Texas-style plates for more than 30 years.

Sisters and Brothers - Georgetown

This small, funky restaurant specializes in another kind of regional fried chicken:

Nashville hot chicken.

"The hotter you get it, the more fun it is to eat,” said owner Jake Manny.

Customers choose between naked, mild, hot, or insane seasonings. This isn't fast food - each piece is made to order. But it's worth the wait.

Bok a Bok - White Center

For the crunchiest fried chicken in Seattle, stop by this fun spot in White Center. From the menu and décor to the name itself, Bok a Bok is all about chickens.

"It’s the sound a chicken makes – ‘bok a bok,’” laughed owner Brian O’Connor.

They serve Korean fried chicken. Made with tempura batter, it's crispier than other kinds of breading.

Seating can be limited, but the chicken is also good to-go.

The Wandering Goose - Capitol Hill

The Wandering Goose puts the fried chicken in breakfast. Customers rave about their fried chicken biscuits sandwiches.

"We do southern food, the best southern food in Seattle,” said owner Heather Earnhardt.

The Wandering Goose also hosts "Fried Chicken Fridays" - $25 for a dinner feast, including three pieces of chicken and three housemade sides.

Bramling Cross - Ballard

This Ethan Stowell restaurant features a gastro-pub version of fried chicken.

Aptly named "Dynamite Fried Chicken," their dish is served with collard greens and grits. It’s a perfect dish to share with friends and wash down with one of the bar's craft cocktails.

Sunset Fried Chicken - Capitol Hill

Tucked inside Rachel's Ginger Beer, this restaurant won't sell you a drumstick or a breast.

Sunset Fried Chicken only sells South Carolina-style sandwiches, like the Picante - topped with pickled jalapenos and spicy mayo.

"It goes great with Rachel's Ginger Beer, always has,” said cook Ray Singleton. "It's a great environment to have lunch or dinner. Good place to be."

