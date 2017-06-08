'Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion' debuts in Seattle

Broadway's Cortney Wolfson, left, and local actress Stephanie Renee Wall, right, pose for a photoshoot with Seattle Magazine.

SEATTLE - 'Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion' debuts at The 5th Avenue Theatre tonight on July 8. Evening reporter Jose Cedeno took a behind the scenes look at their recent photoshoot with Seattle Magazine.

'Romy and Michelle' is the 18th musical to make its world debut at The 5th Ave Theatre.

The musical stars Broadway's Cortney Wolfson and local actress Stephanie Renee Wall.

You can catch the musical through July 2 at The 5th Ave Theatre.

Read more about the photoshoot in Seattle Magazine's article.

