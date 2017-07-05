Rolled ice cream is summer's must-have treat

SÜSU Rolled Ice Cream is topped with ingredients like pistacio dust and edible flowers.

SEATTLE - The most popular ice cream of the summer isn’t scooped – it’s rolled.

SÜSU Rolled Ice Cream sells the handcrafted treat at local farmer’s markets, and customers wait in line up to two hours for a serving.

Each cup is made-to-order on an anti-griddle.

"Instead of getting hot, it gets very very cold,” said owner Katie Pohl. “We get it to about 10 below zero and we pour our liquid ice cream base onto the pan, and we're basically flash-freezing the ice cream and making it right in front of you."

It takes about two minutes to solidify. Her partner Muhammad Fairoz, a trained chef, created the recipe for the French custard-style ice cream.

"The rest is all putting in extra effort and a lot of love,” he said. “That's the most important thing, I think."



Rolled ice cream is common throughout Southeast Asia, but SÜSU was the first shop in the Pacific Northwest.

In contrast with most other street vendors, who use powdered ice cream and water, Fairoz prepares a liquid base. The presentation is also unique - toppings include hibiscus powder and edible flowers.

The menu rotates every week, with specialty flavors like salted popcorn. But the most popular pick is always available: S’mores.

"You can't beat it, being out here at the markets in the summer, selling ice cream,” Pohl said.

SÜSU Rolled Ice Cream is available at various locations throughout the summer.

They’ve also started a Go Fund Me to build a brick-and-mortar storefront.

